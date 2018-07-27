Police have arrested a suspect linked to a spate of bomb threats against several Cape Town schools earlier this month.

The suspect was arrested for allegedly impersonating the police but is also suspected of making hoax bomb threat calls to several schools‚ prompting temporary closure in some cases.

“Further investigation continues in probing the links into the alleged police impersonation as well as the recent bomb threats‚” said Hawks Western Cape spokesman Philani Nkwalase.

“The suspect is not charged yet for bomb threats but is alleged to be involved – that is all the subject of our investigation.” Independent sources said the suspect‚ whom they described as a teenage boy‚ lives in upmarket Bishopscourt.

A school affected by the threats this week issued a statement to parents‚ alerting them to the arrest.

“I would like to thank parents who respected the measures put in place while we were concerned about the safety of the boys whilst at school during the recent bomb threats‚” the headmaster said.

Schools affected by the bomb threats include Springfield Convent‚ Wynberg Girls High and Wynberg Boys High‚ according to media reports. The hoax caller issued ransom demands and payment ultimatums.