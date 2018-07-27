Disgraced former SABC boss Hlaudi Motsoeneng has a brazen vision of his future: He will be South Africa’s president.

Speaking at the 70th birthday of Zulu monarch King Goodwill Zwelithini on Friday at the Enyokeni Palace in Nongoma‚ northern KwaZulu-Natal‚ Motsoeneng said he was watching the current batch of leaders – and was very underwhelmed.

“The day I become the prez of South Africa‚ you’ll see real change and impact in the lives of our people. Because I’m just watching people playing games‚” he said.

He took particular aim at members of parliament‚ without specifying which party’s members he was unhappy with.

“How do we allow a situation [where] small people‚ who are in parliament‚ remove Jacob Zuma? Zuma was elected by people of South Africa‚” he said.

Motsoeneng also sang the praises of the Zulu king and – in an apparent reference to the ongoing land debate and recommendation to dissolve the Ingonyana Trust – vowed to fight on the king’s behalf.

“I want to say today: we must defend our majesty. I’m not just talking about the Zulus. South Africa will defend the king when it comes to land‚” he said. — TimesLIVE