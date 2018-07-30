The Herald appoints new editor

She stepped into Newspaper House 14 years ago as an intern wanting to job shadow a journalist and today takes over as the newly appointed editor of The Herald and its sister publication Weekend Post.

Nwabisa Makunga’s appointment was announced on Monday by the general manager of Tiso Blackstar: Port Elizabeth, Nadeem Joshua.

Joshua said: “The appointment of Nwabisa is a testament of our continuous commitment to our readers and all stakeholders towards quality journalism that is built on trust and credibility. We would like to take this opportunity to wish her the very best on this new journey.”

Makunga, 36, who was the deputy editor of The Herald and Weekend Post for the last two years, is a renowned columnist and sought-after panellist and moderator facilitating important discussions around developing Nelson Mandela Bay, the Eastern Cape and the country as a whole.

In her weekly column, And Another Thing, she tackles current affairs and topical political discussions, highly regarded as conversation starters in the Bay.

“I am incredibly honoured to accept this responsibility to lead a team of dynamic, passionate journalists to tell the story of the Eastern Cape,” Makunga said.

“I thank the management of Tiso Blackstar for trusting me with this project, our team for their commitment, and you, our reader, for your support.

“I trust that you will continue to walk this journey with us as we begin a new and exciting chapter for these well-established publications,” she said.

Born in Uitenhage, Makunga studied journalism at Nelson Mandela Metropolitan University and holds a post-graduate qualification in media management from Wits University.

Makunga first joined The Herald as an intern in 2004 and was later appointed to the company’s Garden Route bureau in Knysna.

Following a stint at the bureau, she relocated to Johannesburg as part of the then Pearson/Johncom postgraduate journalism programme.

She quickly worked her way through the ranks as news editor of The Herald and later news editor at Business Day in Johannesburg.

In 2011, Makunga was appointed politics and business editor, a position she held for about six years before she was promoted to deputy editor.