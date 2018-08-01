No bail for drug kingpin accused

The Grahamstown High Court has ruled that alleged Nigerian drug kingpin, Kingsley Obi Udeobi, who was late last year arrested with 105kg of drugs valued at R70-million at his Belgravia flat in Southernwood, East London, be kept in jail and not afforded bail until the duration of his trial.

Udeobi, 31, is also linked to a drug manufacturing lab discovered at a rented house in an affluent Vincent Heights suburb in East London in October 2017.

He was arrested on November 1, at his flat, after the Hawks’ narcotics enforcement bureau pounced on him and discovered the large haul of drugs, including crystal meth (tik), in his silver VW Amarok vehicle.

He was denied bail twice by the East London Magistrate’s Court late last year, but later appealed such a decision at the high court in Grahamstown.

However his hopes of gaining freedom were dashed recently when the high court found that the East London court was on point when denying him bail.