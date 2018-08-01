News

Police searching for missing teacher

By TimesLIVE - 01 August 2018
Kevin Chitapaza, 44, a teacher at Madzuma Secondary School in Calcutta, was last seen on July 20
Police in Mpumalanga seek help in locating a missing teacher from Calcutta near Hazyview.

Kevin Chitapaza‚ 44‚ a teacher at Madzuma Secondary School in Calcutta‚ was last seen on July 20.

Chitapaza was wearing a blue denim jean‚ blue jacket‚ check shirt‚ white sneakers and black beanie with the words “Bob Marley” on it.

Police asked anyone with information about the missing teacher to call Lt-Col Dudu Shabangu at 072 937 3542.

- TimesLIVE

 

 

