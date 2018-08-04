Armed robbers attack Kareedouw police station‚ steal firearms

A “huge search” is under way in the Eastern Cape after a gang of four armed men attacked the Kareedouw police station on Saturday morning.

The suspects got away with police firearms.

Police spokesperson Captain Gerda Swart said the incident happened at about 1.30am.

“It is alleged that four armed suspects entered the Community Service Centre and overpowered the constable on duty. The suspects removed firearms from the safe and a police hand radio‚” Swart said.

“The constable made alarm after the robbers sped away in an unidentified vehicle. All necessary roleplayers were immediately deployed. A huge search for the suspects is currently under way. A case of armed robbery has been opened.”

Provincial police commissioner Lieutenant-General Liziwe Ntshinga said a task team was being activated to track down the suspects.

“We will track these robbers and we will not rest until they are all apprehended. A task team of experienced detectives including the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation and Organised Crime is being activated to track down these brazen thieves.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the investigating officer‚ Warrant Officer Walter Wait‚ on 071 481 2939 or the SAPS Crime Stop number 086 00 10111.