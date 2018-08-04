Designer faces legal action over using label

Bhisho says Home of Legends brand is owned by provincial government, to market the Eastern Cape

The Eastern Cape provincial government is taking legal action against a Mdantsane fashion designer for possible trademark infringement. This comes after businessman Sbongiseni Peter registered a clothing label trademark this year under the name Home of Legends. This is the same tag line that the provincial government has for years used to punt the Eastern Cape as a tourist destination.

