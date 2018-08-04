Two die on Eastern Cape roads

At least two people died on the Eastern Cape roads last night and earlier today according to the Eastern Cape department of transport. According to a statement issued by the department, the first death occurred when a male pedestrian, aged 40, was struck by a speeding vehicle while he was crossing the N2 near the Ngxakaxha location in Idutywa.

The victim was struck by vehicle causing him to fall to the other side of the road where another vehicle, going towards Butterworth, ran over him.

While the drivers of the first two vehicles were attending to the unidentified man, according to transport spokesman Unathi Nonqose, a speeding Toyota Avanza, a third vehicle, again hit him, dragging his body several meters. The victim was declared dead on the scene and a case of culpable homicide was opened at the Idutywa Police Station.

“In the second accident, a fully loaded 15 seater taxi overturned on the N2 near Ncambedlana in Mthatha today.

One passenger died on impact, two were critically injured, four sustained serious injuries while the rest including the driver sustained minor injuries,” said Binqose.He added that all the injured had been taken to the Nelson Mandela Academic Hospital and the Mthatha Regional hospital.

"It has been alleged that the vehicle overturned when the driver lost control. A case of culpable homicide has been opened," Binqose said.