BREAKING | CIT robbers strike in KZN

Police are on the hunt for gunmen alleged to have robbed an armoured cash truck in Vryheid in northern KwaZulu-Natal on Monday.

Sources with knowledge of the incident told TimesLIVE that guards had been stopped at a Boxer store in Vryheid when they were accosted by gunmen.

The gang reportedly fled the scene with two boxes of money.

Police spokesman Brigadier Vish Naidoo had not responded to questions at the time of publishing.

This is a developing story.