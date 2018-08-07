Court dismisses minister’s claim

Judge upholds Prudhoe community’s right to 26 farms with Fish River Sun

The Land Claims Court has dismissed an application for leave to appeal its order awarding the restitution of 26 farms, including the Fish River Sun hotel and golf course, to the Prudhoe community. Both land reform minister Maite Nkoana-Mashabane and the Mazizini community sought leave to appeal the decision.

