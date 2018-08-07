Court dismisses minister’s claim
Judge upholds Prudhoe community’s right to 26 farms with Fish River Sun
The Land Claims Court has dismissed an application for leave to appeal its order awarding the restitution of 26 farms, including the Fish River Sun hotel and golf course, to the Prudhoe community. Both land reform minister Maite Nkoana-Mashabane and the Mazizini community sought leave to appeal the decision.
This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.
Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Please sign in or register to comment.