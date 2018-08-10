Tight fight for wards battle by parties

The ANC and the DA battled for control of two Eastern Cape wards during by-elections on Wednesday. The ANC retained its 29 votes in Mbhashe local municipality while it lost ward 3 in Walter Sisulu municipality to the DA. In Mbhashe there were 1665 votes cast with 43 of them counted as spoilt ballots.

