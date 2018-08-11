Uproar over Bhisho’s food catering contract

Fellow-bidders take aim at Above and Beyond company, who is operating without a service level agreement

A war over a lucrative food tender has erupted at the Bhisho Legislature. At the centre of the feud is a multimillion-rand catering contract between the winning bidder and the losing companies. The three-year tender was advertised in March and was finally awarded in June to Above and Beyond Trading.

