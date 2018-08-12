The newspaper identified the deceased as Louise Sword‚ 53‚ and her daughter‚ Tabitha Sword.

It said her husband Alistair‚ 53‚ and son Benjamin‚ 11‚ were both cut free from their wrecked SUV and airlifted to a Durban hospital and were critical but stable on Friday night.

The newspaper said Louise’s brother Tim Taylor‚ 55‚ is married to the Queen’s cousin Lady Helen Taylor.

KZN Emergency Medical Services spokesman Robert McKenzie on Friday said the two‚ who were passengers in one of the three vehicles involved in the crash‚ had died.