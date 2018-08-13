News

Gautrain strike is over‚ says Fedusa

By Nomahlubi Jordaan - 13 August 2018
Image: Jeffrey Greenberg/UIG via Getty Images

The Gautrain strike has come to an end after two weeks‚ with operating company Bombela agreeing to give workers an 8% salary increase.

“The company has agreed to give our members an 8% increase‚ back dated to July 15‚” said Federation of Unions of South Africa (Fedusa) spokesperson Dennis George.

According to the agreement‚ workers who currently earn below R8‚500 a month will have their salaries brought up to R8‚500 and also get the 8% salary increase.

“There will also be an incentive bonus of R5‚000‚ which is to be paid in December‚ and another bonus linked to key performance areas of the company. This will be paid out in July 2019‚” said George.

“The company will continue to subsidise medical expenses and workers will get a R900 housing allowance.”

George said their members were happy with the offer‚ which the unions and the company will sign on Monday afternoon.

Workers were initially demanding a 10% increase‚ a housing allowance of R1‚600 a month (up from R750 a month)‚ a R20‚000 unconditional bonus per employee‚ increases in nightshift allowances and a night-work transport subsidy.

The strike started on July 30.

