Investment boost for Eastern Cape film industry

The provincial government and the National Film and Video Foundation have pumped more than R40m into the Eastern Cape’s budding film industryThe investment, which will see the establishment of a film centre, were announced by finance, economic development, environmental affairs and tourism MEC Oscar Mabuyane.

The provincial government will spend R20m – and for every R1 it spends in the film industry, that will translate to five jobs created, Mabuyane said.

The National Film and Video Foundation will invest another R20m to set up the infrastructure for a film centre.It is yet to be communicated where the centre will be in the province.

Mabuyane said the month of August should mark a defining moment for the future of the film industry in the province.

“For far too long our province has been a ‘sending basket’ of labour in the country – not only for mines, but also for the creative arts. Generation after generation of talented Eastern Cape artists take the long road to Gauteng in search of opportunities to showcase their talents,” he said.