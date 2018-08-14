UPDATE: ‘Bird Island’ exposé co-author found dead

Former Port Elizabeth policeman and co-author of the explosive book The Lost Boys of Bird Island‚ Mark Minnie‚ has been found dead.

His death comes weeks after Minnie and reporter Chris Steyn released a book that details allegations that former defence minister Magnus Malan and other statesmen had allegedly molested young boys during "fishing excursions" on Bird Island near Port Elizabeth.

Police spokesman Captain Johan Rheeder said in a statement that Minnie's body had been found around 9pm on Monday.

"A 58-year-old Port Elizabeth man was found dead at his friend's farmhouse in Theescombe yesterday evening‚" he said.

Rheeder added that Minnie had visited his friend on the farm in the morning.

"The friend left him to rest and he went out with workers."

Rheeder said a female friend had contacted the farm owner‚ asking about Minnie's whereabouts around 9pm.

"The friend then went home and went to the deceased's room and noticed he was not in the room. He looked for the deceased and found him lying near a bush with a gunshot wound to his head. A firearm was found next to him‚" Rheeder added.

"At this stage no foul play is expected."

The book details the trips allegedly made to Bird Island by Malan‚ environment minister John Wiley‚ an unnamed government minister who is still alive‚ and Bay businessman Dave Allen. Minnie and Steyn claim in the book that investigations into the alleged paedophile ring were halted by the police.

Minnie‚ who is from Port Elizabeth‚ resided in China but was in the city on vacation.

