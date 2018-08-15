News

29 dogs poisoned in Alice, say SPCA

By Tyler Ridden - 15 August 2018
At least 29 dogs were poisoned in Alice
At least 29 dogs were poisoned in Alice on Tuesday.

The abused animals were picked up and taken to the King William’s Town SPCA for treatment after the community called on the organisation for help.

KWT SPCA committee member Annette Rademeyer confirmed the incident saying that six of the dogs have since died and another 16 had to be put down.

The alleged mass-poisoner’s identity is known to the community. Rademeyer said that while charges had not yet been laid the SPCA certainly intended to do so.

“We are busy compiling a docket and charges will be laid in terms of the Animals Protection Act,” she explained.

Heartfelt tributes pour in for Zondeni Sobukwe
