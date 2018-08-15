Feni reaps a rich harvest after tough introduction

Mismanagement, a failed business partnership and a severe drought almost cost livestock farmer, Nomvula Feni, her farm. But the 63-year-old farmer’s indomitable spirit and passion for farming helped her persevere, to her standing as a successful farmer today.

The 63-year-old farmer from Alice bought her Westondale Farm with a business partner in 2009 but their relationship soured and the pair went their separate ways in 2014, prompting her to venture out on her own.

“There were problems with my previous partner, the high court was involved and the department [of rural development and agrarian reform] is aware of what happened,” Feni said.

The mother-of-three grew up in a family of small-scale farmers in Alice where her parents grew vegetables and kept cattle. Feni said her family never bought anything other than sugar and cleaning supplies from shops – and was the reason she eventually ended up a farmer.

A nurse by profession, Feni said when she met and married her late husband, she found someone who was just as passionate about farming.

“We ended up leasing various properties either from government or whoever so we could farm full-time,” she said.

In 1990, Feni and her husband bought their very first farm and ran it together, up until her husband died in 1996.

The very next year, she was informed that the land was subject to a land claims process.

She agreed that the then department of land affairs could buy the farm from her – and it was sold in 2002.

“I was gutted,” she recalls.

“We lost stock inside the farm. We had to rush and hold an auction, sell off whatever we could because once there’s uncertainty from workers who feel like they are going to lose jobs, there’s an element of stealing too.

“It was painful because my family was also still in mourning.

“Our lives were also in danger so we didn’t have a choice but to give up our farm. It really was a tough time for us,” Feni said.

Feni now leases her Westondale Farm from government.

She said when she started out, she took out a loan and used that money to buy 1,000 sheep and 28 cows.

She said due to the fallout with her business partner in 2014 and the crippling drought – which caused most of the sheep to fall ill and die, she had to start from scratch when she took full control of the 6,000ha farm. Today, Feni owns 1,063 sheep, 206 cows and 199 goats, along with several chickens and pigs on her vast property.

A day in Westondale starts at 5am with the feeding of chickens and pigs before moving on to the different animal camps to check on water supply.

The process can take several hours.

“Being that we’re out in the Karoo, water is very important so we have to check if the animals have water every single day. We’ve got boreholes, so if a windmill doesn’t work properly and a pipe has burst, you’ll find our cattle standing around aimlessly,” she said.

“We also have to check if our electric fences and solar panels are working, so that when the sheep are lambing [giving birth] they are protected from jackals,” Feni added..

With the farm now under her and her two sons’ control, Feni said they were slowly but surely making a profit, some of which was going toward repaying the loan.

“We haven’t made that money [loan] back, nor have we finished repaying it, because in 2010 we were hit very hard by the drought.”

Feni now runs Westondale Farm with her two sons – a policeman and chef – and employs two permanent staff, as well as four casuals.

“The situation with my previous partner was very painful.

“Waking up in the morning and not knowing which direction to take was not a nice thing but luckily my children supported me,” she said.

Feni sells her wool to BKB and her cattle to Hobson and Co.