Mthatha school in a state of decay

ONE of Mthatha's oldest schools is so overcrowded that in some classes up to five children are crammed into a single desk.

But that is not where the challenges end, according to Atwell Madala High school governing body chair Ndoyisile Fudumele.

He told the Daily Dispatch during a visit to the school on Wednesday that most of the classrooms were crumbling.

Even prefab classrooms provided by education authorities to help address overcrowding were also in a state of decay with huge gaping holes on the floor.

"It's [school] a huge risk to our children and staff," said Fudumele. "This school was built in 1979 but was never maintained since then."

He said in 2016, education authorities had informed them that R81-million had been made available to build them a proper school.

But two years later, nothing has happened.

Eastern Cape provincial education spokesperson Mali Mtima was unable to give comment at the time of going to print as he still needed to consult with the department's district officials.