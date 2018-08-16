Passenger dies as chopper crashes in Komani reserve

A helicopter passenger died and the pilot was injured when the aircraft crashed to the ground in a game reserve near Komani on Wednesday.

Civil Aviation Authority spokesperson Kabelo Ledwaba confirmed the incident but said information was still sketchy.

“The type of aircraft is a Robinson RH22 helicopter, which crashed in a game reserve near Queenstown [Komani] and there was a pilot and passenger on board,” Ledwaba said.

A team of accident and incident investigators had been dispatched to the scene to start the probe.

“According to information relayed so far, the passenger was fatally injured while the pilot sustained injuries,” he said.

Transport spokesperson Khusela Rantjie said emergency services personnel were still at the scene.

At this stage the number of people that were on the helicopter had not been confirmed, Rantjie said.

“Civil Aviation authorities have been contacted to identify the owners of the aircraft as well as to get support for the investigation of the incident,” said Rantjie.

The spokesperson added that the departure and destination of the aircraft was not yet known.