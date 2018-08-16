TRAFFIC ALERT | Truck accident cause road closure on N2

The Eastern Cape department of transport is warning motorists that the section of the N2 between King William’s Town and Berlin has been closed due to a truck accident near Breidbach Bridge.

Unathi Binqose, media liaison officer at the Eastern Cape department of transport, said the driver of the truck lost control causing the vehicle to overturn.

No other vehicles were involved and no serious injuries have been reported.

The closure is affecting traffic coming from King William’s Town to East London.

The department is asking that motorists use the R346 road via eLitha/Ndevana and that patience and caution is exercised as emergency services work on the closed route.

Binqose said that the vehicle was a carrying bricks and that the scene would take a “a bit of time to clear”.