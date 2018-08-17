Parliament committee's uproar over poor state of EL prisons

“The sewerage is leaking; electricity is not working as it should. Even where prison warders are staying, the infrastructure and sanitation are bad. We are not happy at all. In a space of a year, things are still as they were,” Mmemezi said.

He urged the department of correctional services to fill vacancies to speed up efforts to transform the prison into a correctional facility to rehabilitate offenders.

“The vacancies must be filled. They [correctional services] have given us a report that they have already filled 70 posts throughout the Eastern Cape and are now trying to fill another 80 skilled positions.”

Mmemezi said correctional services should make use of the skills that were available – offenders that had the skills, needed to be used to work in those projects run at the facility.

“Correctional services must reflect that they are a correctional centre, you can’t have inmates that sit for three years doing nothing and when they come out they are still as criminal as they were before.”

Acting regional commissioner for DCS Nozipiwo Dumbela, said overcrowding had a negative impact when it came to rehabilitating offenders.

“… the high crime rate in our society brings overcrowding to us as correctional services. We can build more correctional centres but there are social economic issues that all of us have a responsibility to address so we can be in a position to make sure we all feel safe.”

She said they were in the process of fixing the prisons ailing infrastructure.

“The infrastructure is not an overnight process. We have appointed contractors but there are certain processes that need to be followed for approval.”