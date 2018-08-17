Rapist sentenced to 15 years jail

A 61-YEAR-OLD was sentenced to 15 years in prison for the rape of a five-year-old girl in Tsomo on Wednesday.

The Tsomo regional court convicted Mzimkhulu Sotomela to undergo 15 years imprisonment for the rape of the five-year-old on February 1 2016.

Police spokesperson Jackson Manatha said it is alleged that the victim was playing with other children on February 1 2016 at 7am in Mgobhozweni locality in Tyinirha village in Ngqamakhwe.

"The victim was called by the accused to his house where he raped her. A case of rape was registered at Ngqamakhwe police station," he said.

Manatha said the case was taken over by the Butterworth Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit (FCS) for further investigation.

"The suspect was traced and arrested," Manatha said. Butterworth police cluster Commander Brigadier Ngangema Xakavu welcomed the sentence.

He expressed his disappointed that a 61-year-old man was found guilty of raping a minor as he was the one who was supposed to look after children and women.