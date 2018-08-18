Gordan warns of state capture inquiry

Minister gives warning when unveiling new computer centre and library at No-Moscow Primary School in Qunu With the Judicial Commission of Inquiry into allegations of state capture set to start its work on Monday, public enterprise minister Pravin Gordhan has warned that those implicated will use every trick in the book including creating political narratives and trying to malign those who are fighting against corruption.

“It [the inquiry] will give us a chance to understand who are the people who benefited from it,” he said. “I am sure South Africans will be fascinated to know who was involved. But those involved will create political narratives. We must be ready for that.”

Gordhan was speaking to the media after unveiling a new state-of-the-art computer centre and a new library at No-Moscow Primary School in Qunu near former president Nelson Mandela’s home.

He said when billions of rands meant for development were siphoned from state institutions through state capture, it was the ordinary people who suffered in the end.

“It's money that could be used to install electricity in places like these [Qunu],” he said.

Gordhan said the situation also killed small, micro and medium enterprises (SMMEs).

“For five to 10 years, a small group of people instead of a large group, have benefited by extracting state resources. Clearly they don't want to give those benefits up,” Gordhan said.

No-Moscow was named after jailed AbaThembu King Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo's mother.

Jongintaba Senior Secondary School in Mqhekezweni has also received a state-ofthe-art computer centre and library.

The facilities were funded by Eskom, which spent in excess of R1.6m on the two schools.

Gordhan, who was accompanied by Eskom board member George Sebulela and King Sabata Dalindyebo mayor Dumani Zozo, also planted trees and helped paint No-Moscow as part of his 67 minutes for Mandela Day.