Maseko ready to spill beans
Former GCIS head to give evidence before Zondo Commission on Monday
He hero-worshipped Jacob Zuma for years, but former government spin doctor Themba Maseko is willing to put his life on the line when he places the former president at the centre of the state capture scandal.
