Fresh calls to release king Dalindyebo from jail
Calls for the release of AbaThembu King Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo have resurfaced with the AmaBhele nation youth writing to President Cyril Ramaphosa requesting a presidential pardon.
The renewed calls come after Ramaphosa met with the king’s son and acting King Azenathi.
Dalindyebo was sentenced to 12 years in prison for kidnapping, assault, arson and defeating the ends of justice.
In a letter dated July 30, AmaBhele youth spokesperson Bhelekazi Mabandla appealed to Ramaphosa to release the jailed monarch.
“The purpose for this correspondence is a way to open a door to negotiate for his release.“In no sense do I advocate for defying the law and its processes. That would be a display of anarchy on my part,” she wrote.
“We have taken a stand that even if our motives are misunderstood we shall not despair about the future because the sacred heritage of our nation and the will of God are embodied in our request.”
She said the king fought greatly for the liberation of South Africans and suffered immensely for the ANC. She said Dalindyebo went into exile at a young age to fight for change and equality.
“Thanks to the stubbornness of the king that his sacrifices and the death of his father [King Sabata Dalindyebo] brought change for the better to the country.“The king showed leadership by supporting the governing party against the apartheid regime,” Mabandla said.
Politicians, unionists and traditional leaders have been calling for Dalindyebo’s release for years. But former President Jacob Zuma, whom Dalindyebo had publicly insulted, calling him a “nonsensical Zulu boy”, would not budge and pardon him.But the AmaBhele youth believe Ramaphosa will do what his predecessor did not do and grant Dalindyebo his freedom.
“I am able to write to you [Ramaphosa] as leadership for the very freedom he sacrificed for [to be given to him].
Ramaphosa’s spokesperson Khusela Diko said: “Does she want us to respond to her via the Daily Dispatch? I am not aware of the letter but when it is received it will be responded to.”
Please sign in or register to comment.