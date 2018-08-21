Serial rapist told he ‘lied’ about sex offences

Serial rapist Vuyolwethu Langeni was convicted of one count of rape, two counts of attempted rape, four counts of compelling children to watch him while performing these sexual acts and one count of sexual assault at the Komani regional court on Tuesday.

Langeni appeared in court on Tuesday for judgment after he was accused of raping four children with the youngest being a seven-year-old girl, two nine-year-olds and a nine-year-old boy on December 1 2016.

Magistrate Fungile Dotwana rejected Langeni's version of the story calling it a "pack of lies".

"You are sucking your thumb and formed this story. The four victims collaborates each other," he said.

Court has adjourned for 30 minutes for the defence and prosecutor to prepare for mitigation of sentence.