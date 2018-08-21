Zimbane donates 3 hectares to Unisa

Unisa is to have a permanent new home in Mthatha after the Zimbane village community donated three hectares to it.

This was revealed by vicechancellor Professor Mandla Makhanya during a sod-turning event at Sidwadwa in Mthatha last week.

Close to R500m will be spent on the first phase, which includes offices, study areas and an administration block.

Makhanya said the need for a new site was due to lack of space in their current facility in the Mthatha CBD. They have been looking since 2005.

“Right from construction we will involve the community so that those who are not employed will have opportunities,” Makhanya said.

“Our reason for being is education so we will come here to offer education to young and old. We are looking at this beyond the structural context, looking at what the future is for this region.

“Construction will begin as soon as possible. We would like to see this happening in 24 months,” he said, adding that by the end of this year the land would be fenced.

Zimbane land claims committee chair Oscar Mnqoto said as much as they had the land they must respect public interest. They lodged a land claim in 2008 and won it in 2012.

“We gave the university this land so generations to come will benefit. We gave the land freely and willingly.

“We cannot stand in the way of development and we are removing that stigma that says Zimbane people do not want development,” said Mnqoto.

Unisa student Mnikelo Ncilane said: “This campus will have luxuries such as a library, infrastructure and WiFi that we currently do not have.”

Government officials, including co-operative governance and traditional affairs MEC Fikile Xasa, applauded Unisa for choosing to build a campus in OR Tambo.

The VC’s adviser, Dr Somadoda Fikeni, said the new campus would be a catalyst for development.

He said Unisa prided itself on a track record in promoting development.