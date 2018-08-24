Accused cop killers in EL court

Venue sealed off but both NPA and Hawks deny responsibility

Police and the justice department shut down public access to the East London court where two men accused of killing Beacon Bay police detective Sergeant Siphiwo Sahluko were to appear. No reasons were given for the exclusion, but it emerged from a Hawks’ statement on Thursday that Sahluko was killed inside his mother's tavern in Beacon Bay’s Nompumelelo township on Sunday night.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.