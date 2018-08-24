You'd been forgiven for thinking you're seeing double in every class from grade R to Grade 7 at Nqobane Primary School in Zwelibomvu.

That's because the semi-rural school outside Marianhill in Durban is home to 16 sets of twins - and even a set of triplets – amongst its 730 pupils.

The school's astonishing multiple-birth record – which could be one of the highest in the country - is now cause for celebration.

Principal Nkosinathi Zondi has teamed up with a local businessman‚ Mdu Mabaso‚ to arrange a "Celebrate a rare moment" event to mark the twins at the school.

He also wants to use the occasion to create awareness about what was once a Zulu cultural taboo.

“If you look at it in the context of Zulu culture‚ twins‚ in the olden days were considered taboo and one would often be killed or sent away. As educators‚ we are here to make a change. It is our job to celebrate what was once considered bad to show people it is no longer a bad thing‚” said Zondi.

Zondi said that it was a conversation about seeing double in the staff room that sparked the twin celebration.

“A Grade 4 teacher was talking about how she had four sets of twins in her class‚ then another teacher said she also had a lot of twins in her class. Then we realised that we might have a large number of twins so we decided to count them‚” he said.

It was only after counting that they found out that‚ in addition to the 16 sets‚ there were two pupils who had each lost their twin sibling and another pupil's twin would start school next year. They also discovered that they had two families with two sets of twins at the school.

The school believes they boast the highest record in the country‚ overtaking a school in Tzaneen which had 14 sets of twins.

Zondi shared the news with his friend Mabaso.

“This is something close to my heart. When the principal of the school informed about this rare thing‚ I knew I needed to do something to celebrate it‚” said Mabaso.

Mabaso and Zondi put their heads together and decided to host the event which will be held at the Dassenhoek hall on Friday.“With this event I am hoping to shine a light on this poverty-stricken community but most importantly on the kids. I am committing myself to make sure that they are taken care of‚ that they are given a future‚” said Mabaso.

On the day of the event‚ the kids will be showered with gifts‚ including school bags and various donated school materials.

Lindiwe Ingela‚ 34‚ mother of Amahle and Ayanda‚ said: “I am overjoyed that my kids will be honoured and celebrated and showered with gifts‚ I am grateful to the school”.

In Grade R there are twins Mlando and Lwazi Mabaso (the latter starts school next year)‚ Siyanda and Andile Bhengu‚ Sbonelo and Bonisile Mdadane and Sphiwokuhle and Sphelelo Mpanza.

Twins Athandwa and Uyanthndwa Hlophe‚ Amahle and Ayanda Ingela and Nokuphila and Sphilasande Thabetha are in grade one.

Twins Wandile and Wande Maqoba are in grade two while triplets Siyamthanda‚ Sneliswa and Simphiwe are in grade 3.In grade 4 there are four sets of twins: Thamsanqa and Thabo Mkhize‚ Abraham and Obam Shabala‚ Luyanda and Alwande Nyanda and Thulile and Thobile Jama.

There are three sets of twins in grade five: Simphiwe and Phiwokuhle Vilakazi‚ Slindokuhle and Lindokuhle Gumede and Bongumusa and Siyabong Mabaso. Another pupil‚ Melokuhle Mkhaliphi‚ lost his twin sibling.

Anele and Ayanda Hlongwane and Senzo and Sizwe Mkhaliphi are in grade 6.

Grade seven pupil Londa Memela also lost his twin sibling.