State capture inquiry : Mbalula, Williams to be grilled over Zuma, the Guptas

Former president Jacob Zuma is going to be dragged deeper into the centre of state capture rot as witnesses who will appear before the Zondo commission this week will implicate him in lobbying for Gupta companies to receive government business.

ANC head of elections Fikile Mbalula will be interviewed by investigators on his claims the Guptas informed him about his pending appointment to former president Jacob Zuma’s cabinet.

Mbalula is expected to be interviewed this week, when the commission goes on a three-day recess.

He declined to comment yesterday.

This comes as Zuma has received a new set of questions from the commission in relation to a statement by acting cabinet spokesperson Phumla Williams.

Williams is expected to appear before the commission on Friday and relate her role in diverting government business to the Gupta-owned The New Age newspaper.

When the Sunday Times contacted Williams this week, she declined to comment and said she would tell her story to deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo.

