WSU students burn bus at Mthatha campus

Mthatha campus’ Mr and Miss Walter Sisulu University 2018 ended on a violent note when a group of students allegedly burned a bus.

The bus was supposed transport the contestants and delegates from different student organisations for an after-party in Port St Johns.

SRC’s academic officer Luvo Kasa has strongly condemned the incident and called upon the university to take actions against those involved.

“As the SRC we still do not know the reason behind burning the bus,” he said.

The chaos erupted when general students also demanded to attend the event (after-party).

It is alleged that they occupied the bus.

It is said, the students were angered by the driver who drove the bus from Zamukulungisa learning site (where the pageant took place) to Nelson Mandela Drive learning site’s campus control, instead of driving to Port St Johns.

The driver reportedly parked the bus and left.

It is alleged that when the students realised that the driver was not coming back, they got out of the bus and set it alight.

Two other cars belonging to the university were also burnt.

Police spokesperson Dineo Koena confirmed they attended the scene at the university’s Mthatha Drive on Sunday morning.

“I can confirm that members of the police were despatched to university to attend to the matter, but no one was willing to make a statement. No case has been opened,” she said.

University had not responded to questions at the time of publishing the story. ​