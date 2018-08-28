Butterworth hospital still using coal

Newly-appointed Mnquma local municipality mayor Sithembiso Ncetezo is embarrassed that Butterworth hospital is still using coal to fire up the boiler to make hot water.

This was revealed last Thursday when provincial education MEC Mandla Makupula conducted three surprise visits as part of the executive outreach programmes.

He blamed slackers in government who were supposed to be monitoring services.

Various MECs were deployed to different municipalities to see how government was performing. Butterworth Hospital, the department of home affairs and the Sassa offices were part of the areas visited.

During the visit, Ncetezo said: “The MEC found out the hospital was getting coal from Kwa-Zulu-Natal to power the boiler because the electricity is weak and sometimes the electricity goes off.”

The MEC also found that in the hospital laundry room, only one out of the seven washing machines was working.

There is also a shortage of nurses because the hospital requires 20 but only seven were on duty.

“It is embarrassing that the MEC found such a sad state of affairs at the hospital. This is an opportunity for the municipality to see how we can give services to the communities in partnership with other spheres of government,” he said.

Ncetezo blamed political and administrative instability for Mnquma’s problems.

“The instability in the municipality has resulted in slacking in the monitoring of service delivery,” he said.