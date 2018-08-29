News

Dagga dealer gets seven years in East London

By Bhongo Jacob - 29 August 2018
Juma Kilango, 34, was on Tuesday sentenced to seven years in prison for dealing in drugs.
Image: Supplied

Juma Kilango, 34, was on Tuesday sentenced to seven years in prison for dealing in drugs by the East London regional court.

He was also sentenced to an additional six years for a similar offence. The sentences will run concurrently, meaning he will spend seven years behind bars.

Kilango sold dagga to an undercover Hawks officer on three occasions. However, he was granted bail and while out on bail, an undercover sting operation netted him after he once again sold dagga to an undercover officer.

● Meanwhile, Onyeka Ezika, 41, was on Tuesday denied bail after the court ruled he was a flight risk.

Ezika was arrested at his Selborne flat earlier in August allegedly in possession of cocaine with a street value of R1.2m.

●East London police arrested three suspects between 33 and 40years for allegedly dealing and being in possession of tik and cocaine on Tuesday.

Police spokesperson Captain Mluleki Mbi said the K9 members received information and had immediately acted on it.

