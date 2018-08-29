Women linked to Turnbull abuse hold prayer vigils

A massive outpouring of support directed at the alleged victims of Andrew Turnbull, has led to a number of prayer meetings being set up in the Eastern Cape and Gauteng.

The events, while specifically focusing on supporting the women who claim to have been abused by Turnbull, will also feature a prayer for all women who are victims of abuse.

According to Elmi McKay, prayer meetings in East London and Port Elizabeth will be held on Wednesday, the day before Turnbull’s bail hearing. McKay added she had been told that in Johannesburg there would be a gathering on Thursday.

Turnbull was arrested last week on Tuesday in Johannesburg on a charge of drug possession and is expected to appear for his bail hearing on Thursday.

His arrest came just days after a video on social media showing the middle-aged man grabbing his partner in a choke-hold and tossing her to the ground.

The East London gathering will take place at 5.30pm at the Nahoon Lifesavers Shack, while the Port Elizabeth meeting will be held at the same time in the park off Angela Avenue, in Charlo.

Those meeting in Johannesburg will gather in front of the Randburg Magistrate’s Court, believed to be the location of Turnbull’s bail hearing.

Attendees would be bearing a candle and a red or purple balloon, said McKay.