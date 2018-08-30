Residents demand answers for student’s murder

Residents of Msawawa location in Engcobo are still demanding answers after the body of a 19-year-old King Sabata Dalindyebo TVET College student was discovered on Monday morning. Zikhona Cambeni from Ngqeleni was doing office administration at the College in Engcobo and rented a room in Msawawa location.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.