UFH slates social media post as “divisive, xenophobic’

The University of Fort Hare (UFH) has acted on a social media post which the institution regarded as "divisive and xenophobic" that was posted from an account registered in a former employee's name.

On Wednesday, the former employee posted on the university's Facebook page: "There are many African brothers in our institutions of higher learning, who some are here genuinely for academic excellence. But in the same breath there are some brothers who view themselves as academic gods. They are seriously undermining South Africa."

He ends the post with the word, "AWUNGOWALAPHA" meaning you are not from here. In a second post he proceeds to call on anyone to assist in researching how many foreign nationals were employed at the university, their qualifications and the positions they hold.

UFH vice-chancellor, Sakhela Buhlungu said the post seeks to encourage UFH employees and students to engage in unlawful activities by disseminating confidential information.

"The university has reported the post and will not hesitate to seek further protection from such unscrupulous request."

Buhlungu said the post was aggravated by the fact that several other defamatory posts have been made as well as confidential university documents were leaked by the same person on Facebook. "This stimulates a climate of fear," said Buhlungu.