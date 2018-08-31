Deputy President David Mabuza amenable to lifestyle audit
Deputy President David Mabuza says he is prepared to prove his innocence in court and subject himself to a lifestyle audit‚ following accusations of corruption and murder.
A recent New York Times article detailed Mabuza’s alleged corruption and dodgy deals‚ which propelled him to the second-most powerful office in SA. The article set out Mabuza’s chequered history with claims of cash being siphoned from schools for his personal benefit.
Under his leadership, children drowned in dilapidated school pit toilets and millions of dollars in badly needed education funding went missing. So how did this man become South Africa's deputy president? https://t.co/GCeQTDALzC— The New York Times (@nytimes) August 5, 2018
uring a heated question and answer session in parliament on Thursday‚ various opposition MPs grilled Mabuza on the allegations levelled against him.
DA chief whip John Steenhuisen asked Mabuza whether he would “commit today to be the first to undergo a lifestyle audit“. Mabuza said he is prepared to subject himself to the laws of the country.
“I will subject myself at whatever point. There have been allegations of murder and corruption against me... but I am still here and I am still waiting for someone to open a case against me. I think in this house I am responding for the third time. I am saying‚ ‘Please‚ if you have evidence‚ approach any institution‚ let me be held accountable’‚” said Mabuza.
