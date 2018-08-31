East London farmers vow to fight to the end over land

Bring it on! This was the declaration by East London farmers as they drew a line in the sand on Wednesday night, vowing to even approach international courts if government forges ahead with the proposed expropriation of land without compensation.

This emerged at a Gonubie Farmers Association meeting at the Gonubie Farmers Hall, where ACDP MPL Steve Swart who sits on parliament’s constitutional review committee told the farmers that 500,000 written submissions had been filed with the committee looking into amending section 25 of the constitution which would legalise expropriation of land without compensation.

At the meeting, Agri South Africa’s Brent McNamara said the farmer’s group was ready to use every legal means possible to fight land expropriation.

McNamara told about 500 farmers at the meeting that Agri SA had hired top legal minds to fight land expropriation.

“We have hired four advocates and four attorneys on a 24hour standby to get an urgent court order any time from the duty judge in Grahamstown.

“We also have all the police generals from local, provincial up to national on speed dial … We have built good relationship with the police. We have dealt well with invasions in Komani within six hours and we have dealt with this in Port Alfred.”