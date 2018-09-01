Defence minister Mapisa-Nqakula settles after bomb scars youth

In 2005, the 60mm high explosive mortar, which came from the 6 SA Infantry (6 SAI) military base just outside the city, exploded in a high-density urban area of Grahamstown known as “Ghost town” with shrapnel ripping through shacks and blighting the lives of several families.

Three people were killed and the then eight-year-old Arnold Plaatjies lost one eye and was seriously injured and disfigured.

The 60mm high explosive mortar bombs are used as support weaponry for infantry battalions, including 6 SAI, and was likely used in training exercises on the military base. According to court papers, the military has an obligation in terms of its standing orders, regulations and protocols, to find and detonate all unexploded ordinance following training exercises.

The 6 SAI regularly holds live fire training exercises on its massive base some 5km outside the city. The court papers said these unexploded bombs were extremely unstable and dangerous and prone to explode if disturbed. The military base was porous with inadequate fencing or barriers and people often gained unauthorised access, traversing the area to illicitly hunt the once prolific herd of buck which lived in the base which has dense bush. Many also collected scrap metal on the base.

The poor fencing was attributed in court papers to a lack of commitment by the department to secure the potentially dangerous base. It also blamed the ease of access to a lack of commitment on the part of the army personnel. The base is home to hundreds of soldiers belonging to the elite infantry unit.

The boundary fence, consisting of a high electrified game fence, was erected in 1999.

An inspection from outside the base by the Dispatch earlier this week revealed much of the fence had been stolen with poles sawn off at the base and large swathes of the multiple strand wire removed or left tangled on the ground. The bomb had exploded near Plaatjies’ home ripping open his chest and permanently disfiguring him.

The SANDF admitted liability in August last year. Plaatjies this week indicated the settlement was “not much” but that it was time to accept it and move on with his life. He said he loved art and wished to use the money to study graphic design.

“Art is my passion. I am happy it is all over and I want to move on.”