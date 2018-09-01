Trafficking survivor inspires

“He asked if he could take me somewhere and I cried. In that moment I decided to confide in him and told him everything. He smiled, gave me a hug, and told me to go with him to a place of safety where girls like me live and where they can take care of me.”

Van der Heever was sold to a brothel 15 minutes later.

After being forced to down a mixture of brandy and Coke which made her feel dizzy, Van der Heever said she woke up the next morning bound by her arms and legs to a bed with cable ties. On a bed next to her in the same room was a 10-year-old girl. A few hours later the first man came in.

“He was the first of many, many guys. We were raped 15 to 20 times a day. We were kept there in those rooms all day. We weren’t allowed to shower, they didn’t feed us and when they did give us food it wasn’t very good. It was bread and sometimes just pap.

“They gave us something that they called vitamins that we had to drink. The vitamins were drugs. I was spaced out most of the time. I think I was there for about a month, although it felt longer,” she said.

Van der Heever had not been trafficked, but said all of the other girls she came into contact with in that brothel had been. She claims two of the girls had allegedly been snatched from school and another from a shopping mall.

“During my time [there] I got to speak to some of the girls and I got to hear some of their stories. I think I had just walked into the situation whereas they were abducted. They had been taken.”

It was a cleaning lady who helped Van der Heever escape. She told them the house in which they had been kept had been deserted and they should call their parents.

“There was no furniture, nothing. They had taken all of the girls too, except myself and two other girls who had been in the room with me.

“I called my mom and she agreed to come get me. I didn’t tell her about this. I just said I met a guy and he took me to a brothel. To this day she thinks I prostituted myself,” she said.

Now married with a baby, Van der Heever gives talks across the country on human trafficking.

Van der Heever, together with security company Tactical Taskforce, will be giving a free talk next week Thursday at Gonubie Bowling Club to educate parents and caregivers about human trafficking. Covered in the talk will be how to keep children safe and a breakdown of how children are groomed by abusers.