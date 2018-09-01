Three people killed, several injured in EC taxi accident

Three people died after a taxi overturned between Komani and Jamestown on Saturday afternoon.

The accident happened on the N6 road 15km from Jamestown towards the Komani direction.

Transport department spokesperson Unathi Bhinqose said at about 13.40pm on Saturday, a taxi overturned killing three passengers just outside Jamestown.

"The vehicle (taxi) was traveling from the Jamestown direction heading towards Komani with a full load of passengers. The driver lost control of the vehicle and three passengers died at the scene while. The other passengers sustained critical injuries," he said.

He said the number of those injured is not yet counted as the scene is still under police investigation. Bhinqose said the injured were receiving medical assistance at the scene and at the Jamestown Hospital.