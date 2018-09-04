Court hears evidence in #NdudulaMurderTrial

A police sergeant was left without his state gun for more than a year when his service firearm was confiscated by police investigating the shooting of murder accused widow Bulelwa Ndudula's politician husband Sakhekile who died in a hail of bullets in September 2016.

This after such firearm, belonging to East London Port of Entry unit sergeant, Zola Mgodeni, was taken for ballistic tests after it was suspected of being used in the killing of Ndudula's husband.

Mgodeni, the defence's third witness, on Tuesday told the court that his state firearm was confiscated on March 30 2017 and only returned to him on April 6 2018 after investigators told him that ballistic tests have discovered that his gun was "invalid".

Mgodeni also told the court that police had accused him, in front of his wife, of having a romantic relationship with the murder accused.

He told high court Judge Igna Stretch that police in March 2017 visited his home in three vehicles and that they wanted to know how he knew the school teacher widow.

"I told them that I knew her from her school after they had asked me to assist them in their music classes because they had seen me assisting a school nearby their’s."