Nine pupils hurt when bakkie overturns

Nine pupils from two Mqanduli schools were injured after their scholar transport organised by parents overturned near Mqanduli on Monday.

The Toyota Hilux bakkie which was loaded with the pupils aged between 11 and 16 overturned on the road near Upper Ngqungu between Mqanduli and GogozaOf the pupils, eight were from Phangimdlela Junior Secondary School and one from Mqanduli Village School and were going home to Zibhodla village when the accident happened at about 3.30pm.

Pangindlela school principal Lungiswa Noah rushed to the scene when she heard of the accident.

"Three of the learners were sent to the Mqanduli Healthcare Centre while another one was rushed to Mthatha Hospital with serious injury. We thank God that there was no fatalities, it could have been worse," said Noah.

The school principal said the bakkie was hired by parents to transport their children to school and that was not part of the government scholar transport subsidy.

All the pupils were treated and discharged, and only one is still at hospital in Mthatha.