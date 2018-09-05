Court told of two shootings at the Ndudula residence
Forensic expert argues one cartridge fired from CZ pistol was rusty
There may have been another shooting at the Ndudula residence prior the deadly September 14 2016 incident which left politician Sakhekile Ndudula dead.
This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.
Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Please sign in or register to comment.