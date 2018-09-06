Call for king to intervene in feeding EC pupils

Parents and teachers of 35 schools that have had their school nutrition programme stopped are seeking the intervention of AmaXhosa King Zwelonke Sigcawu.

Since April, the schools with about 2,500 pupils have not been receiving food and were told by the department of education that monies for the food would be released “soon”.

One of the parents, Tutu Godwana, said the department of education was gambling with their children’s futures.

“When the ruling government wanted our votes they promised us education, but now they want to take that education away from our children. They are now taking us back to the olden days where the black child was not educated,” he said.

“We are not asking for a lot, just that the children are fed,” he said.

Parents said hungry schoolchildren were unable to concentrate. Some schools had had to cut their school days by an hour because learning was not possible.