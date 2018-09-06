Party promises to protect patients

The ANC in Sarah Baartman region has assigned its head of health committee, Dr Luvuyo Bayeni, to visit the Life Kirkwood psychiatric hospital which is reported to be in a very bad state.

This follows a Herald report on Monday, on how the hospital is a Life Esidimeni in the making, as 700 mentally ill patients are at risk as the facility faces closure after its contract was only extended to December 2018.

At Life Esidimeni in Gauteng 144 psychiatric patients died after being moved to ill-equipped NGOs.

Newly elected ANC regional secretary Johannes Hobbs said the regional executive committee has already tasked the health sub-committee led by Bayeni to immediately attend to the matter and submit a report to the regional working committee.

The contract between then health MEC Phumza Dyantyi led department and the facility expires at the end of this month but the health spokesperson Lwandile Sicwesha told the Herald that the department had only agreed to extend the contract for three months while they “test the market”.

Hobbs said the ruling party won’t allow anyone to risk the lives of patients and workers’ well-being alike.

“ANC Sarah Baartman as a caring organisation. We will ensure that no hasty decisions and actions are taken about Life Kirkwood facility especially those that may tamper with the lives of the community in that facility, patients and staff alike,” added Hobbs.