Missing man still not found, police say

There is still no sign of Ryan Meyers who went missing on Wednesday afternoon in East London.

The 34-year-old, who has Down Syndrome, allegedly went missing after an unknown male got into the Blue Mazda 3 with registration FFM 218 EC which was parked in front of a tyre fitment centre in Cambridge Street.

On Thursday morning, police Eastern Cape police spokesperson Mali Govender said Meyers had not been found yet and dismissed social media rumours that the car had been found as untrue.

East London Police spokesperson Captain Hazel Mqala said Meyers’ father, Warrant Officer Floyd Meyers, was busy inside the fitment centre when the suspect got into the vehicle and drove off.

A search by the police has been intensified. Police are investigating a case of a missing person and theft of a motor vehicle. Anyone with information can contact the police on 0860-010-111.