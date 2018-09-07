State prosecutor makes final arguments in Ndudula murder trial

State prosecutor Advocate Sakhumzi Mtsila on Friday morning started making his final arguments in the murder trial of widow Bulelwa Ndudula who stands accused of shooting her husband to death.

Mtsila was trying to sway high court judge Igna Stretch to find the accused schoolteacher guilty of shooting her husband Sakhekile four times after an alleged quarrel over alleged extramarital affairs on September 2016.

Mtsila told Stretch that the couple's marriage was rocky to such an extent that there was "hatred" between the two, hatred he said had led to the murder of the politician husband.