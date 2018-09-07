State prosecutor makes final arguments in Ndudula murder trial
State prosecutor Advocate Sakhumzi Mtsila on Friday morning started making his final arguments in the murder trial of widow Bulelwa Ndudula who stands accused of shooting her husband to death.
Mtsila was trying to sway high court judge Igna Stretch to find the accused schoolteacher guilty of shooting her husband Sakhekile four times after an alleged quarrel over alleged extramarital affairs on September 2016.
Mtsila told Stretch that the couple's marriage was rocky to such an extent that there was "hatred" between the two, hatred he said had led to the murder of the politician husband.
When she (Mrs Ndudula) said in a text message that she would spit on Sakhile Ndudula’s coffin if he were to die, shows signs of hatred for her husband. #NdudulaMurderTrial
"As a result of such hatred, that is the reason we are standing here in court," he said.
Mtsila said the fact that the widow showed no emotions during trial proves that she was the one who shot dead her husband.
He said her demeanour and conduct on the day of the incident, was inconsistent with human nature as she was emotionless.
Mtsila argued that the fact that the deceased husband was found in a garage, away from where her wife was inside the house, proves he was trying to run away from danger, "which was the wife".
This is a developing story
