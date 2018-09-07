WATCH | WSU’s residence in shambles
Varsity blames financial shortfall and tells students to settle debts
A Walter Sisulu University residence in Mthatha, which houses first-year students, lies in ruins. The dismal state of the KGB residence at the Nelson Mandela Drive site was exposed by students. WSU spokesperson Yonela Tukwayo said the university was currently sitting with over R1-billion in outstanding student fees “and this continues to hamper our development as a university.
This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.
Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Please sign in or register to comment.